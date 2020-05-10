AIADMK urges Puducherry CM to constitute committee to put economy on right track

The opposition AIADMK has called upon Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to emulate Tamil Nadu by constituting an expert committee to put the economy of Puducherry on the right track post-lockdown.

Leader of the AIADMK legislature party leader A. Anbalagan said that it was really distressing to note that the Chief Minister had said he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking constitution of an expert committee for enabling the territorial government and other States to wriggle out of the fiscal crisis caused during the lockdown.

“It is the right of the State or Union Territory government to set up a committee and it would be a mockery of democracy if the Centre should be approached for the setting up of a panel as Mr. Narayanasamy has done now,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

He wanted the committee be set up with the help of economic experts and retired government officials here. Mr. Anbalagan also said that it was only a few days ago did the Speaker of Puducherry make an appeal to both the Lt Governor and Chief Minister to bury the hatchet and come out through a coordinated approach with a plan to salvage the Union Territory from the current COVID 19 induced lockdown.

The AIADMK leader said that it was a concern that the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister had thrown to the winds the advice of the Speaker and had resorted to accusations against each other.

He also appealed to the Chief Minister to pay incentive to all the workers and staff of different departments who had put in dedicated work to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in Puducherry.

Instead of paying the incentive, the Chief Minister had made an appeal to the staff to be prepared to a cut in their wages. This was utterly unjustified and the Puducherry government should pay incentive to the staff in line with the system adopted in Tamil Nadu. He also wanted speedy distribution of rice to all the APL families.