AIADMK urges Puducherry Chief Minister to convene NDA meeting to discuss liquor policy

December 16, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has requested Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to convene a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the wake of divergent views expressed by one of the constituent partners, Bharatiya Janata Party, on the liquor policy of the coalition government.

Addressing a press conference at the AIADMK office on Friday, party secretary A. Anbalagan said the criticism of the liquor policy by the coalition partner itself would send a wrong message to the public about the government. The Chief Minister, as chairman of NDA, should convene a meeting to discuss such issues, he added.

“People of Puducherry voted out Congress-DMK government and gave a chance to us for good governance. The Chief Minister is giving good governance. Now, people have started agitations against opening of bars. The BJP has also demanded cancellation of permits given to five distilleries. A meeting of the NDA should discuss all issues,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

He also objected to the way permits are given to run spas without any regulations. Such centres were being used for illegal activities in the name of promoting tourism, he added. Mr. Anbalagan urged the Lieutenant Governor to look into large scale misuse of spas by their owners.