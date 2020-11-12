Puducherry

AIADMK urges L-G to constitute a committee to look into sexual exploitation of minor girls

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has requested Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to constitute a high-level committee to inquire into the incident where five minor girls were allegedly sexually abused and used as bonded labourers.

Addressing a press conference here AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan on Wednesday said a high-level committee should be constituted to go deep into the incident.

Recently one person was arrested and five others were detained in connection with the sexual abuse and for keeping five minor girls as bonded labourers.

People who were assigned with the task to prevent bonded labour have failed miserably to detect the crime early on, he said urging the government to announce a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the girls.

