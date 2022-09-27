AIADMK urges L-G, CM to step up surveillance

ADVERTISEMENT

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister to take strong measures to thwart attempts of people indulging in nefarious activities in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, party secretary, East, A. Anbalagan said the arrest of three persons by National Investigation Agency from Karaikal region should be taken seriously by the government.

The local police should keep track of people indulging in activities that could impact national security and create divisions in society. Police surveillance should be stepped up against such forces in the Union Territory, he said.

The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister should take strong measures to check the activities of such people. The DGP should form a separate wing in the Police Department to monitor activities of people working against the interests of the country, he said.

Mr. Anbalagan also urged the government to issue pattas to those evicted from Rasu Udayar Thottam. The 21 families evicted from the railway land should be given proper housing as their demand was pending for a long time.