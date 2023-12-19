AIADMK urges govt. to adopt DBT for free laptop scheme

December 19, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded the adoption of a Direct Benefit Transfer mode for the implementation of free laptop scheme.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday, AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan said there were complaints of irregularities in the purchase of laptops during the implementation of the scheme in the initial phase.

In order to put an end to such allegations, the government should adopt DBT mode for free distribution of the gadget. A sum of ₹ 25,000 should be remitted into the account of around 24,000 students who are eligible for the scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remitting money into the account was not difficult as DBT mode was followed in the execution of other welfare schemes. The DBT mode would also help the government save tax for the purchases made, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.