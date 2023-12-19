ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK urges govt. to adopt DBT for free laptop scheme

December 19, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded the adoption of a Direct Benefit Transfer mode for the implementation of free laptop scheme.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday, AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan said there were complaints of irregularities in the purchase of laptops during the implementation of the scheme in the initial phase.

In order to put an end to such allegations, the government should adopt DBT mode for free distribution of the gadget. A sum of ₹ 25,000 should be remitted into the account of around 24,000 students who are eligible for the scheme.

Remitting money into the account was not difficult as DBT mode was followed in the execution of other welfare schemes. The DBT mode would also help the government save tax for the purchases made, he said.

