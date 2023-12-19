GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK urges govt. to adopt DBT for free laptop scheme

December 19, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded the adoption of a Direct Benefit Transfer mode for the implementation of free laptop scheme.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday, AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan said there were complaints of irregularities in the purchase of laptops during the implementation of the scheme in the initial phase.

In order to put an end to such allegations, the government should adopt DBT mode for free distribution of the gadget. A sum of ₹ 25,000 should be remitted into the account of around 24,000 students who are eligible for the scheme.

Remitting money into the account was not difficult as DBT mode was followed in the execution of other welfare schemes. The DBT mode would also help the government save tax for the purchases made, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.