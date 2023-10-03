ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK urges government to withdraw power tariff hike

October 03, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Government’s justification for hiking tariff to compensate for the increase in power procurement is not acceptable, says party secretary A. Anbalagan

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the government to withdraw the decision to hike power tariff.

Party secretary A. Anbalagan told media on Tuesday that the government’s justification of hiking the tariff to compensate for the increase in power procurement was not acceptable. He said the government had to incur an additional expenditure of around ₹38 crore for procuring power in the last three months. The government should incur the additional cost, he said.

The government should provide grant to the Electricity Department so that the financial burden need not be passed on to the consumers, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anbalagan also urged the government to provide priority to those temporary nurses inducted at the time of pandemic during the upcoming recruitment drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US