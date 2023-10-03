AIADMK urges government to withdraw power tariff hike

October 03, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the government to withdraw the decision to hike power tariff.

Party secretary A. Anbalagan told media on Tuesday that the government’s justification of hiking the tariff to compensate for the increase in power procurement was not acceptable. He said the government had to incur an additional expenditure of around ₹38 crore for procuring power in the last three months. The government should incur the additional cost, he said.

The government should provide grant to the Electricity Department so that the financial burden need not be passed on to the consumers, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anbalagan also urged the government to provide priority to those temporary nurses inducted at the time of pandemic during the upcoming recruitment drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.