AIADMK urges government to withdraw power tariff hike

Government’s justification for hiking tariff to compensate for the increase in power procurement is not acceptable, says party secretary A. Anbalagan

October 03, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the government to withdraw the decision to hike power tariff.

Party secretary A. Anbalagan told media on Tuesday that the government’s justification of hiking the tariff to compensate for the increase in power procurement was not acceptable. He said the government had to incur an additional expenditure of around ₹38 crore for procuring power in the last three months. The government should incur the additional cost, he said.

The government should provide grant to the Electricity Department so that the financial burden need not be passed on to the consumers, he added.

Mr. Anbalagan also urged the government to provide priority to those temporary nurses inducted at the time of pandemic during the upcoming recruitment drive.

