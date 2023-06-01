ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK urges government to reconsider decision on CBSE syllabus

June 01, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK has requested Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to reconsider the decision to introduce the CBSE syllabus at government schools.

In a memorandum sent on Wednesday, party secretary A. Anbalagan said the CBSE syllabus should not be introduced in haste. The Union Territory should not become a laboratory for the Union government to test its policies.

The government had decided to introduce the syllabus for all Classes, except Classes X and XII, from this academic year at around 127 schools. The syllabus was introduced up to Class V a few years ago. The government should have extended the syllabus to Class VI this academic year, he said.

The government should constitute an expert committee to study the implications and suggest measures to be taken before the syllabus was introduced for all Classes. The government schools did not have adequate infrastructure or trained manpower to handle the CBSE textbooks, he said.

Mr. Anbalagan urged the Chief Minister to resist the attempts to make Tamil an optional subject during the introduction of the CBSE syllabus. Tamil should be made compulsory even if the syllabus was going to be made part of the school education system from this year, he said.

