AIADMK urges CM to prove majority

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam floor leader A. Anbalagan on Thursday said Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy should come forward to prove his majority following the rebellion by Congress legislator N. Danavelou against the government.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Anbalagan said a special session of the Assembly should be convened to prove the government’s majority on the floor of the house.

Privilege complaint

Internal fight within the Congress party has reached its peak, he added. The AIADMK leader said he would raise a privilege complaint against officials for not inviting him for a function held in his Uppalam constituency.

The officials deliberately kept him out of the function attended by the Lt. Governor, he added. He reiterated the charge against the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister that both were involved in “cheap publicity campaign.”

The government had completely failed to live up to the expectations of the people, he added.