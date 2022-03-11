AIADMK urges CM to hold pre-Budget consultation meeting with alliance partners

NDA government should present a full Budget, says Anbalagan

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to hold pre-budget consultation meeting with all constituents of the National Democratic Alliance

In a statement, party secretary, East, A. Anbalagan on Friday said that the government should work towards presenting a full Budget unlike in the past of presenting vote on accounts. The previous Congress-DMK government relied on vote on accounts every, year.

The NDA government should present a full Budget. Before presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister should hold a meeting with all alliance partners to solicit their views so as to present a good Budget, he said.

Congratulating the BJP for emerging victorious in the Assembly elections held to four States, the AIADMK leader said the results showed the faith people reposed in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The results are also a lesson to political parties who practised pseudo secularism. The Congress had been relegated to the position of a regional party due to its own misdeeds, the AIADMK leader said.