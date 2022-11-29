AIADMK urges Chief Minister to restore rights of U.T.

November 29, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory has lost several of its administrative powers due to the power struggle between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor during the Congress-DMK regime, says A. Anbalagan

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagm has urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to restore the rights of the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here, party secretary A. Anbalagan said the Union Territory had lost several of its administrative powers due to the power struggle between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor during the previous Congress-DMK regime.

“People have voted for the AINRC-BJP alliance with the hope that they will restore the rights of the Union Territory. It is also the responsibility of the Centre to allow Puducherry to retain the powers,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He reiterated the demand for inclusion of the Union Territory in the Finance Commission recommendations, 25% reservation for admission in all streams at Pondicherry University, constitution of a separate board for recruitment and reservation for jobs to local candidates at Jipmer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US