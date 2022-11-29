  1. EPaper
AIADMK urges Chief Minister to restore rights of U.T.

The Union Territory has lost several of its administrative powers due to the power struggle between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor during the Congress-DMK regime, says A. Anbalagan

November 29, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagm has urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to restore the rights of the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here, party secretary A. Anbalagan said the Union Territory had lost several of its administrative powers due to the power struggle between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor during the previous Congress-DMK regime.

“People have voted for the AINRC-BJP alliance with the hope that they will restore the rights of the Union Territory. It is also the responsibility of the Centre to allow Puducherry to retain the powers,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

He reiterated the demand for inclusion of the Union Territory in the Finance Commission recommendations, 25% reservation for admission in all streams at Pondicherry University, constitution of a separate board for recruitment and reservation for jobs to local candidates at Jipmer.

