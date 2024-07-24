AIADMK urges Chief Minister not to attend NITI Aayog meet

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy not to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on July 27.

In a statement, the party secretary, A. Anbalagan, said Mr. Rangasamy should not attend the meeting to mark his protest over the neglect shown by the Centre to Puducherry in the Union Budget.

“The Chief Minister should publicly announce his decision not to attend the meeting to register Puducherry’s protest for ignoring the needs of the Union Territory. The Budget has ignored the U.T. completely,” he said.

The party was earlier of the view that the Chief Minister should attend the NITI Aayog meeting but the AIADMK has changed its stand after the neglect shown by the Centre to Puducherry in the Budget, he said.