AIADMK urges Centre not to allow setting up of pvt. varsities

‘Cabinet decision will help these colleges become universities’

The All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has requested the Centre not to accord sanction to the Puducherry Cabinet’s decision to establish private universities in the Union Territory.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, AIADMK leader in the Assembly, A. Anbalagan, said the Cabinet’s decision would help private medical and engineering colleges become universities.

‘No necessity’

The Union Territory already has a Central University, he said.

The government had also taken steps to establish agriculture and law universities in the Union Territory, the letter added.

There was no need for private universities in a small territory, he said, adding that if the Cabinet’s decision became a reality, the future of the students would get affected.

Even now, private medical colleges were not parting with 50% of seats for government quota, Mr. Anbalagan said. The medical colleges, while obtaining permissions to start institutes, had assured the government that they would provide 50% seats to local students, he pointed out.

Certain private medical colleges, by taking advantage of the loopholes in the system, had obtained deemed university status. Their decision had deprived local students of opportunities, the letter said.

Mr. Anbalagan urged the Prime Minister to direct the Lt. Governor to ensure that private medical colleges allot 50% seats to government quota.