AIADMK to stage protest demanding reservation for government school students in medical colleges

July 15, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY:

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has decided to hold a demonstration near the Immaculate Conception Cathedral on July 18 to demand implementation of 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical colleges in Puducherry.

AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan in a statement said the party had been demanding implementation of reservation for government school students in medical colleges. Party leader Edappadi Palaniswami had introduced the horizontal reservation policy while he was the Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu. NDA government in the Union Territory should implement the reservation scheme, he said.