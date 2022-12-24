ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK to observe bandh in Puducherry on December 28

December 24, 2022 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

At a press conference here on Friday, AIADMK secretary (east) A. Anbalagan said the party decided to call the bandh to pressure the Union government to accord Statehood to the Union Territory.

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK will observe a bandh in the Union Territory on December 28 to press for Statehood.

At a press conference here on Friday, AIADMK secretary (east) A. Anbalagan said the party decided to call the bandh to pressure the Union government to accord Statehood to the Union Territory.

Former MLA Om Sakthi Segar, who heads the AIADMK faction led by O. Panneerselvam, condemned the decision. In a statement, he said the bandh call was aimed at self-publicity. It would hamper the economic activity as the tourism industry would pick up steam only next week, he said.

The AIADMK is an ally of the ruling All India N R Congress-led National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory.

