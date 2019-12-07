AIADMK to move court against Congress government on local body polls in Puducherry

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will file a petition in court seeking a direction to the Congress government to hold local body polls in the Union Territory, AIADMK legislature party leader A. Anbalagan said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the UT had not had local bodies for the last nine years. The present Congress government was nearing its fourth year in office but failed to hold elections to civic bodies, he said.

The DMK, which tried to stall elections in Tamil Nadu, was an ally of the Congress here, he said, adding that the attitude of the Congress and DMK gave the impression that both parties were against local bodies.

“After getting permission from our leadership, the party will approach the court seeking a direction to the government to hold elections,” Mr Anbalagan said.

Criticising the Chief Minister and Social Welfare Minister for playing politics over the distribution of free rice, he said the government had failed to provide free rice or transfer money to beneficiaries’ accounts for the last 23 months.

In the current financial year itself, the government had failed to provide rice for seven months and a sum of ₹109 crore was needed for distributing rice. The Civil Supplies Department had only ₹20 crore, he said.

The government should immediately convene the winter session of the Assembly to discuss these issues. Most importantly the house should debate on the financial position of UT, he added.