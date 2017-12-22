AIADMK threatens protest against Speaker

The Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday threatened to launch an agitation against the Speaker if he did not respond to his party’s demand for a special session of the Assembly.

AIADMK legislature party leader told presspersons here on Friday that he had given a written request to the Speaker to convene a special session to discuss the financial crisis last week. The Speaker was yet to respond. He would wait for two more days and otherwise his party would launch an agitation.

The Union Territory had been facing serious financial problem but the government was not ready to discuss the issue and find a way forward, he added.

He criticised the government for not cracking down on tax evasion by cable television operators, which was estimated at ₹10 crore a year.

There were around 3 lakh cable television customers but the government had been getting tax for only 17,500 connections.

On the acquittal of DMK leaders in 2G case, he said the Central Bureau of Investigation failed to probe and collect evidences against the accused during the United Progressive Alliance regime. He urged the Centre to go in for appeal against the acquittal.