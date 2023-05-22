ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK submits memorandum to Puducherry DGP seeking action against supporters of Panneerselvam

May 22, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The AIADMK leader seeks DGP’s intervention in taking action against former legislator Om Sakthi Segar for violating the orders of Supreme Court and Election Commission of India

The Hindu Bureau

A. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan on Monday met Director General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal and sought his intervention in taking penal action against former legislator Om Sakthi Segar, a close supporter of expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, for violating the orders of the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India.

In a memorandum, Mr. Anbalagan appealed to Mr. Lal to issue necessary directions to respective police stations to stop the use of AIADMK party flag and office by the supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam in Puducherry. Mr. Segar was suspended for the act of indiscipline and hence he cannot use the party flag or the symbol, Mr. Anbalagan said in the memorandum.

He said Mr. Segar was illegally running an office in the name of the party on Lenin Street at Nellithope. The use of AIADMK flag and symbol by Mr. Segar was against the order of the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India, Mr. Anbalagan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US