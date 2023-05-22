HamberMenu
AIADMK submits memorandum to Puducherry DGP seeking action against supporters of Panneerselvam

The AIADMK leader seeks DGP’s intervention in taking action against former legislator Om Sakthi Segar for violating the orders of Supreme Court and Election Commission of India

May 22, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A. Anbalagan

A. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan on Monday met Director General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal and sought his intervention in taking penal action against former legislator Om Sakthi Segar, a close supporter of expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, for violating the orders of the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India.

In a memorandum, Mr. Anbalagan appealed to Mr. Lal to issue necessary directions to respective police stations to stop the use of AIADMK party flag and office by the supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam in Puducherry. Mr. Segar was suspended for the act of indiscipline and hence he cannot use the party flag or the symbol, Mr. Anbalagan said in the memorandum.

He said Mr. Segar was illegally running an office in the name of the party on Lenin Street at Nellithope. The use of AIADMK flag and symbol by Mr. Segar was against the order of the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India, Mr. Anbalagan said.

