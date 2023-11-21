HamberMenu
AIADMK submits memorandum to Puducherry DGP on fire accident at pharma company

In a memorandum to Director General of Police, B. Srinivas, the party’s Puducherry secretary A. Anbalagan said even after three weeks of the fire, no action has been initiated by the Kalapet police against those responsible for the mishap.

November 21, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry AIADMK leaders submitting a memorandum to DGP B. Srinivas on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 seeking probe into fire at a company in Kalapet

Puducherry AIADMK leaders submitting a memorandum to DGP B. Srinivas on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 seeking probe into fire at a company in Kalapet | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has reiterated its demand for criminal proceedings against those responsible for the fire at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited at Kalapet in Puducherry.

In a memorandum to Director General of Police, B. Srinivas on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 party Puducherry secretary A. Anbalagan said even after three weeks of the fire, no action has been initiated by the Kalapet police against those responsible for the mishap.

AIADMK demands closure of pharma unit

Two workers have succumbed to their injuries and several others are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. One of the worker who have succumbed to the burn injuries is a minor, he said.

“The fire broke out in the factory in the first week of November. Immediately after the fire, a complaint was lodged with the Kalapet Police. But so far, no action has been initiated against those responsible for the mishap. The minor worker was only 16 years when he succumbed to the injuries. His body was not even brought to Puducherry. The boy was employed a year ago. It is a criminal offence to employ a minor. This calls for action against the officials concerned and company management,“ the memorandum said.

Calling for action against the company management and government officials for the loss of life, the AIADMK leader said the criminal proceedings would deter others from doing such misdeeds.

