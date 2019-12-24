AIADMK submits memorandum to President on migrants

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has sought the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind in providing reservation benefits to migrant SC, OBC and Muslim people residing in Puducherry for several years.

In a joint memorandum given to the President at the airport on his arrival here on Monday, floor leader A. Anbalagan and party whip Vaiyapuri Manikantan said that more than 50,000 migrant SC people had been living in the U.T. for several decades without availing reservation and welfare benefits.

Around one lakh migrant OBC population and Muslims were denied rights because their forefathers settled here from various parts of Tamil Nadu several years ago.

“The President may use his good office to redress the grievances of around 50,000 SC people and 1 lakh OBC people who have been neglected by society,” the memorandum said.