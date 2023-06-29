ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK submits memorandum to L-G to implement 7.5% quota for government school students in Puducherry

June 29, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Party secretary A. Anbalagan says party leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami introduced the quota system in Tamil Nadu when he was the Chief Minister, and it had benefitted the students

A. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday sought the intervention of Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in implementing the 7.5% quota for government school students in medical admission in Puducherry. In a memorandum to the Lt. Governor, party secretary A. Anbalagan said party leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami introduced the quota system in Tamil Nadu when he was the Chief Minister of the State, and it had benefitted the students. The implementation of the 7.5% quota in the Union Territory would help around 28 students from government schools to get medical admission. The Lt. Governor should consult the Chief Minister and implement the system, the memorandum said.

