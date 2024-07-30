AIADMK submits memorandum to Chief Minister

The AIADMK has urged Puducherry government to allocate 15% of the total budgetary outlay for capital expenditure.

Party secretary A. Anbalagan submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday seeking an increased allocation for capital expenditure. “The Chief Minister will be presenting the Budget on August 2. In the past, only around 6% of the outlay was utilised for capital expenditure. It should be increased to 15% for overall development of the Union Territory. Increased capital allocation can generate employment opportunities for the people of the Union Territory,” he said.

Funds should be allocated to improve road infrastructure, construct new bridges, Anganwadis and government offices. The government should announce measures to set up an IT Park on the premises of AFT mill complex, he said .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.