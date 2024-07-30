AIADMK submits memorandum to Chief Minister

The AIADMK has urged Puducherry government to allocate 15% of the total budgetary outlay for capital expenditure.

Party secretary A. Anbalagan submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday seeking an increased allocation for capital expenditure. “The Chief Minister will be presenting the Budget on August 2. In the past, only around 6% of the outlay was utilised for capital expenditure. It should be increased to 15% for overall development of the Union Territory. Increased capital allocation can generate employment opportunities for the people of the Union Territory,” he said.

Funds should be allocated to improve road infrastructure, construct new bridges, Anganwadis and government offices. The government should announce measures to set up an IT Park on the premises of AFT mill complex, he said .