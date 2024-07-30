GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK submits memorandum to Chief Minister

Published - July 30, 2024 07:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan

AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The AIADMK has urged Puducherry government to allocate 15% of the total budgetary outlay for capital expenditure.

Party secretary A. Anbalagan submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday seeking an increased allocation for capital expenditure. “The Chief Minister will be presenting the Budget on August 2. In the past, only around 6% of the outlay was utilised for capital expenditure. It should be increased to 15% for overall development of the Union Territory. Increased capital allocation can generate employment opportunities for the people of the Union Territory,” he said.

Funds should be allocated to improve road infrastructure, construct new bridges, Anganwadis and government offices. The government should announce measures to set up an IT Park on the premises of AFT mill complex, he said .

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.