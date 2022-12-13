  1. EPaper
AIADMK submits memorandum to BJP president on liquor policy

They demanded an explanation from the BJP on the issue of giving new permits to bars and distillery units in the Union Territory

December 13, 2022 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has sought an explanation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its stand on liquor policy of the NDA government.

Party deputy secretary, east, Vayyapuri Manikantan, in a memorandum to BJP president V. Saminathan on Monday, demanded an explanation from the BJP on the issue of giving new permits to bars and distillery units in the Union Territory.

He urged the BJP president to take at up with its Central leadership on the violation of rules by the NDA government in the U.T. in issuing permits for new bars and distilleries.

The former legislator along with CPI leaders including former Minister R. Viswanathan and AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam submitted a memorandum to Excise Deputy Commissioner Sudhakar urging him to stop issuing permits for bars in residential areas.

