ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK stages protest urging government to secure 50% of MBBS seats in private colleges for State pool

Published - August 08, 2024 08:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

With the presence of three private medical colleges in Puducherry commanding a tally of 650 seats, the government’s rightful share stands at 325 seats. However, year after year, the private medical colleges release only 30-35% of their seats and the government has not been able to dictate terms in the matter, says A. Anbalagan, AIADMK secretary

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadre staging a protest against the delay in committing 50% of MBBS seats in private medical colleges to government quota in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The AIADMK staged a protest on Thursday to press the government to secure 50 per cent of MBBS seats in private medical colleges for the State quota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing protesters on Anna Salai, A. Anbalagan, AIADMK secretary said in spite of clear guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC), successive governments have been lax in implementing the norm, thereby depriving deserving students, who could not afford the cost charged by private institutions, of pursuing MBBS course with a State quota seat.

According to Mr. Anbalagan, irrespective of which government was in power, the periodic assurances of securing the full complement of seats to the government quota remained only hollow promises and served to facilitate rampant commercialisation in medical education.

He pointed out that even after the NMC stipulated that only the fees fixed by the government be charged for 50 per cent of the seats in the affiliated universities, the government had not bothered to implement it. As there are three private medical colleges in our State, apart from affiliated universities commanding a tally of 650 seats, the government’s rightful share was 325 seats. However, year after year, the private medical colleges release only 30-35% of their seats and the government has not been able to dictate terms in the matter. The net result was that the presence of institutions and medical universities did not translate into more opportunities for meritorious candidates from ordinary families, Mr. Anbalagan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He hoped that the new Lieutenant Governor, who has served as a senior bureaucrat, will uphold the rules. The AIADMK would be handing over a memorandum to the Lt. Governor on the issue. A. Baskar, former MLA also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US