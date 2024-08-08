GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK stages protest urging government to secure 50% of MBBS seats in private colleges for State pool

With the presence of three private medical colleges in Puducherry commanding a tally of 650 seats, the government’s rightful share stands at 325 seats. However, year after year, the private medical colleges release only 30-35% of their seats and the government has not been able to dictate terms in the matter, says A. Anbalagan, AIADMK secretary

Published - August 08, 2024 08:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre staging a protest against the delay in committing 50% of MBBS seats in private medical colleges to government quota in Puducherry on Thursday.

AIADMK cadre staging a protest against the delay in committing 50% of MBBS seats in private medical colleges to government quota in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The AIADMK staged a protest on Thursday to press the government to secure 50 per cent of MBBS seats in private medical colleges for the State quota.

Addressing protesters on Anna Salai, A. Anbalagan, AIADMK secretary said in spite of clear guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC), successive governments have been lax in implementing the norm, thereby depriving deserving students, who could not afford the cost charged by private institutions, of pursuing MBBS course with a State quota seat.

According to Mr. Anbalagan, irrespective of which government was in power, the periodic assurances of securing the full complement of seats to the government quota remained only hollow promises and served to facilitate rampant commercialisation in medical education.

He pointed out that even after the NMC stipulated that only the fees fixed by the government be charged for 50 per cent of the seats in the affiliated universities, the government had not bothered to implement it. As there are three private medical colleges in our State, apart from affiliated universities commanding a tally of 650 seats, the government’s rightful share was 325 seats. However, year after year, the private medical colleges release only 30-35% of their seats and the government has not been able to dictate terms in the matter. The net result was that the presence of institutions and medical universities did not translate into more opportunities for meritorious candidates from ordinary families, Mr. Anbalagan said.

He hoped that the new Lieutenant Governor, who has served as a senior bureaucrat, will uphold the rules. The AIADMK would be handing over a memorandum to the Lt. Governor on the issue. A. Baskar, former MLA also spoke.

