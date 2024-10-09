ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK stages protest over drinking water issues in Puducherry

Published - October 09, 2024 10:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK on Wednesday staged a protest to highlight the drinking water issues faced by the residents of Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party’s cadre, under the leadership of AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan, gathered near the Uppalam Overhead Tank to stage a demonstration. Addressing them, Mr. Anbalagan said the AINRC-BJP government had failed to provide potable water to the residents.

The drinking water supplied to the residents contain a high level of Total Dissolved Solids. Sea water intrusion has become rampant across Puducherry, he claimed.

“The government is now giving permission to set up distilleries. The functioning of distilleries require huge quantities of groundwater. The groundwater level has already depleted. The government should take appropriate steps to provide potable water to the residents,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US