AIADMK stages protest over drinking water issues in Puducherry

Published - October 09, 2024 10:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK on Wednesday staged a protest to highlight the drinking water issues faced by the residents of Puducherry.

The party’s cadre, under the leadership of AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan, gathered near the Uppalam Overhead Tank to stage a demonstration. Addressing them, Mr. Anbalagan said the AINRC-BJP government had failed to provide potable water to the residents.

The drinking water supplied to the residents contain a high level of Total Dissolved Solids. Sea water intrusion has become rampant across Puducherry, he claimed.

“The government is now giving permission to set up distilleries. The functioning of distilleries require huge quantities of groundwater. The groundwater level has already depleted. The government should take appropriate steps to provide potable water to the residents,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

