AIADMK stages protest in Puducherry against three new criminal laws

The Puducherry unit of the AIADMK on Monday, July 8, 2024, staged a protest in front of the Integrated Court Complex against the recently-introduced three criminal laws in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by the party’s Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalgan, the AIADMK members raised slogans against the Central government for implementing the laws without holding wider consultations. Lawyers affiliated to the AIADMK also participated in the protest.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Anbalagan said that Parliament has introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita (BSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act without a proper debate in the Parliament. The new laws were against the spirit of the Constitution, he said.

The names of the three laws suggest that the BJP has a bigger agenda to impose Hindi and Sanskrit in the country, he alleged, adding that the government made changes to the criminal justice system of the country without a proper debate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.