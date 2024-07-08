ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK stages protest in Puducherry against three new criminal laws

Published - July 08, 2024 12:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan alleged that the laws had been passed without large-scale consultations and without a proper debate in Parliament

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the AIADMK staging a protest against the three new criminal laws in Puducherry on Monday, July 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Puducherry unit of the AIADMK on Monday, July 8, 2024, staged a protest in front of the Integrated Court Complex against the recently-introduced three criminal laws in the country.

Led by the party’s Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalgan, the AIADMK members raised slogans against the Central government for implementing the laws without holding wider consultations. Lawyers affiliated to the AIADMK also participated in the protest.

DMK lawyers stage protest against new criminal laws

Talking to reporters, Mr. Anbalagan said that Parliament has introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita (BSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act without a proper debate in the Parliament. The new laws were against the spirit of the Constitution, he said.

The names of the three laws suggest that the BJP has a bigger agenda to impose Hindi and Sanskrit in the country, he alleged, adding that the government made changes to the criminal justice system of the country without a proper debate.

