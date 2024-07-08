GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK stages protest in Puducherry against three new criminal laws

Puducherry AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan alleged that the laws had been passed without large-scale consultations and without a proper debate in Parliament

Published - July 08, 2024 12:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the AIADMK staging a protest against the three new criminal laws in Puducherry on Monday, July 8, 2024

Members of the AIADMK staging a protest against the three new criminal laws in Puducherry on Monday, July 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Puducherry unit of the AIADMK on Monday, July 8, 2024, staged a protest in front of the Integrated Court Complex against the recently-introduced three criminal laws in the country.

Led by the party’s Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalgan, the AIADMK members raised slogans against the Central government for implementing the laws without holding wider consultations. Lawyers affiliated to the AIADMK also participated in the protest.

DMK lawyers stage protest against new criminal laws

Talking to reporters, Mr. Anbalagan said that Parliament has introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita (BSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act without a proper debate in the Parliament. The new laws were against the spirit of the Constitution, he said.

The names of the three laws suggest that the BJP has a bigger agenda to impose Hindi and Sanskrit in the country, he alleged, adding that the government made changes to the criminal justice system of the country without a proper debate.

Related Topics

Puducherry / criminal / crime / judiciary (system of justice) / crime, law and justice / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.