AIADMK stages protest in front of Electricity Department

Special Correspondent June 21, 2022 20:22 IST

Special Correspondent June 21, 2022 20:22 IST

Party condemns apathy in attending to repair work that claimed the lives of two persons

Cadre of AIADMK East wing staging a protest in front of the Electricity Department on Tuesday to press for compensation for two persons electrocuted at Muthialpet on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Party condemns apathy in attending to repair work that claimed the lives of two persons

AIADMK Puducherry East unit on Tuesday organised a protest in front of the Electricity Department to protest against the alleged apathy shown by the department in attending to repair works that allegedly claimed the lives of two persons. The party alleged that negligence in carrying out timely maintenance led to the loss of two lives and injury to another person at Muthialpet on Monday evening. Leading the protest, deputy secretary of the party Vayyapuri Manikantan said the family had complained to the department about the overhead wire hanging near their house. If the department had attended to the work, the mishap would not have occurred. Puducherry secretary of the party A. Anbalagan in a statement said the government should conduct a probe into the incident and punish the guilty employees. The government should provide a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased and ₹5 lakh to the injured girl.



Our code of editorial values