AIADMK stages protest demanding 7.5% quota for government school students during medical admission in Puducherry

July 18, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday, July 18 staged a demonstration near the Assembly in Puducherry demanding implementation of 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical colleges in the Union Territory.

Addressing party workers, AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan said the party had been demanding implementation of the reservation policy in the U.T. on the lines of the quota system introduced by the previous AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu.

“The party had been demanding the implementation of the policy in the U.T. after the National Democratic Alliance came to power in Puducherry. The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister have failed to respond to our pleas. Students studying in government schools must have benefited from introduction of the scheme here. We will intensify the protest if the government continues to remain silent on the issue,” he said.

The government had also failed to conduct the local body polls in the U.T. The Central government had even directed the U.T. administration to hold the civic body polls. The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister have not uttered a word on holding the elections, he said.

“The BJP leaders should answer whether they are ignoring the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Flaying the principal Opposition DMK in the U.T. for their silence on issues relating to Puducherry, Mr. Anbalagan said the DMK leaders in the U.T., like their counterparts in Tamil Nadu, have become “self-serving.” The DMK legislators have failed to raise public issues, he added.