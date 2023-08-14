ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK stages protest condemning Stalin for questioning Nirmala Sitharaman

August 14, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had commented on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement in the Parliament on the alleged attack on former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the T.N. Assembly in 1989

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday held a demonstration to condemn Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for questioning Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her statement in Parliament on the alleged attack on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 1989.

Addressing AIADMK workers, party secretary A. Anbalagan said DMK leaders cannot hide the facts. Ms. Jayalalithaa was attacked in the Assembly in the presence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and DMK Ministers. Several other leaders who were present in the Assembly were also witness to the attack. The voters of Tamil Nadu would teach DMK a big lesson in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, he said.

