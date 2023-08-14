HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK stages protest condemning Stalin for questioning Nirmala Sitharaman

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had commented on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement in the Parliament on the alleged attack on former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the T.N. Assembly in 1989

August 14, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday held a demonstration to condemn Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for questioning Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her statement in Parliament on the alleged attack on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 1989.

Addressing AIADMK workers, party secretary A. Anbalagan said DMK leaders cannot hide the facts. Ms. Jayalalithaa was attacked in the Assembly in the presence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and DMK Ministers. Several other leaders who were present in the Assembly were also witness to the attack. The voters of Tamil Nadu would teach DMK a big lesson in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.