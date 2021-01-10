AIADMK stages protest against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

10 January 2021 15:50 IST

The party demanded an apology from the DMK for Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks against TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami

The AlADMK Puducherry unit on Sunday staged agitations at two places in the town to condemn the objectionable remarks made by DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

AIADMK leader in the Puducherry Assembly and secretary (East wing) A. Anbalagan along with legislator Vaiyapuri Manikandan organised a demonstration in front of the railway station. The protesters raised slogans against Mr. Udhayanidhi and sought an apology from him for his remarks.

Advertising

Advertising

Former legislator and party secretary (West wing) Om Sakthi Sekar and his supporters staged a demonstration near Subbaiah Statue. They also demanded an apology from the DMK for the comments.