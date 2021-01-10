Puducherry

AIADMK stages protest against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Puducherry

The AlADMK Puducherry unit on Sunday staged agitations at two places in the town to condemn the objectionable remarks made by DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

AIADMK leader in the Puducherry Assembly and secretary (East wing) A. Anbalagan along with legislator Vaiyapuri Manikandan organised a demonstration in front of the railway station. The protesters raised slogans against Mr. Udhayanidhi and sought an apology from him for his remarks.

Former legislator and party secretary (West wing) Om Sakthi Sekar and his supporters staged a demonstration near Subbaiah Statue. They also demanded an apology from the DMK for the comments.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2021 4:52:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/aiadmk-stages-protest-against-udhayanidhi-stalin-in-puducherry/article33542901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY