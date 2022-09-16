AIADMK stages protest against power tariff hike

AIADMK Rajya Sabha Member C.Ve. Shanmugam leading a protest against power tariff hike in Gingee in Villupuram district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The steep hike in power tariff effected by the State government only showed that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was not concerned about the people, Rajya Sabha MP C.Ve. Shanmugam said here on Friday.

Leading a demonstration against the power tariff hike at Gingee near here, Mr. Shanmugam said the power tariff hike had come when people were already reeling under the impact of rise in milk prices and property tax.

People were hit hard for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy was affected. When they were returning to normalcy, such an increase in power tariff would cripple them. There was also an increase in property tax. “How will people manage the hike?” he asked.

Mr. Shanmugam said that the DMK government had increased the power tariff and shifted the blame on the Union Government to divert people’s attention. The government had no rationale to effect a hike in power tariff. It showed that it never bothered about the sufferings of the people. The DMK had failed to implement its poll promises after it came to power and the people were only subjected to sufferings, he added.