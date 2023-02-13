AIADMK seeks white paper on Karaikal port

February 13, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry unit of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded a white paper on the status of Karaikal port.

Addressing a press conference, party Puducherry unit secretary, East, A. Anbalagan said there have been several reports about the management of the port changing hands. The government has not clarified on the subject so far.

Around 600 acres of land was given to Marg Limited in 2009 to develop a deep water port on Built Operate and Transfer model. As per the agreement, Marg management has to give 2.6% of its gross revenue as concession fee annually to the territorial administration.

Now, there are reports that the management has run into a debt of around ₹1,500 crore. The lender for Marg had petitioned the National Company Law Tribunal. The tribunal had initiated insolvency proceedings. And in the process of insolvency proceedings, as per the country’s bankruptcy law the Adani Group has won the bid to take over the indebted Karaikal port, he said.

“From the conception stage of the port in 2009, the project was mired in controversy. The Congress government handed over more than 600 acres of land to Marg for 2.6% royalty. The then Assembly committees had been critical of the agreement. Now, the management with which Puducherry government signed the agreement has decided to sell the ownership. The present NDA government cannot remain mute to the happenings. The Chief Minister should bring out a white paper on the status of the port,“ he said.

The government should rework on the agreement and demand ₹100 crore every year as royalty from the new operator, he added.