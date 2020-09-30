AIADMK seeks white paper on CM’s Relief Fund in Puducherry

In a statement on Wednesday, AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan said there was no clarity on the amount received, and money utilised from the fund, for COVID-19 related work

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has demanded a white paper on the amount received towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In a statement on Wednesday, AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan said there was no clarity on the amount received, and money utilised from the fund, for COVID-19 related work. The government should also make public the funds received from the Centre for COVID-19 and expenses incurred to procure medicine and medical equipment. The expenses incurred for providing free food to patients admitted at hospitals should also be made public, he said.

Urging the Chief Minister and Lt Governor to work in unison to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the Union Territory, the AIADMK leader said it would not augur well if both continued to work in different directions.

The government could constitute a committee comprising Ministers to interact with the Lt Governor to coordinate COVID-19 work, he said.