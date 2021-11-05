AIADMK seeks steps to reduce prices of essential commodities

PUDUCHERRY

05 November 2021 23:44 IST

Anbalagan makes the plea in the wake of cut in fuel tax

AIADMK Puducherry secretary (East) A. Anbalagan has urged the Puducherry government to take steps to bring down prices of essential commodities and transport fare in the wake of cut in fuel tax.

In a statement, he said following the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Union government, the territorial administration has reduced the Value Added Tax to benefit the consumers.

After the significant reduction in tax, the prices of petrol and diesel have come down drastically. The territorial administration should now intervene to reduce the prices of essential commodities to pass on the benefits to consumers, he added.

