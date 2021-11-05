Puducherry

AIADMK seeks steps to reduce prices of essential commodities

AIADMK Puducherry secretary (East) A. Anbalagan has urged the Puducherry government to take steps to bring down prices of essential commodities and transport fare in the wake of cut in fuel tax.

In a statement, he said following the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Union government, the territorial administration has reduced the Value Added Tax to benefit the consumers.

After the significant reduction in tax, the prices of petrol and diesel have come down drastically. The territorial administration should now intervene to reduce the prices of essential commodities to pass on the benefits to consumers, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2021 11:44:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/aiadmk-seeks-steps-to-reduce-prices-of-essential-commodities/article37348379.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY