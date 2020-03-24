AIADMK seeks special session of Assembly

The Opposition AIADMK has called upon Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to immediately arrange for a special session of the Assembly to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory.

AIADMK Floor Leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan told presspersons here on Monday that the government at present had been adopting a piecemeal approach in containing the spread of the infection. He said the views of the elected legislators had not been enlisted and only officials, including those not concerned with public health, were participating in the review meetings.

There should be strict enfiorcement of precautionary steps to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus. He said Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, had been evolving and implementing several steps to check the spread of the pathogen.

The government should equip the hospitals and primary health centres with equipment and masks so that people could be protected against the virus. The views of the MLAs should be enlisted through a special session of the Assembly, he added.