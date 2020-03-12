AIADMK seeks resignation of CM in the wake of HC order

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in the wake of Madras High Court’s decision to set aside a single Bench order restricting the powers of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan said the court decision was a blow to the ruling Congress. “Although the court decision is not in agreement with the principles of democracy, the Chief Minister has lost his legal battle. Hence, he should demit office at the earliest,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

‘Policy paralysis’

The administrative power struggle between the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister has brought policy paralysis in the Union Territory. The Chief Minister’s decision to take every dispute to the court had worsened the situation, he said.

The Chief Minister, while holding a Ministerial position in the United Progressive Alliance government, could have amended the Union Territories Act to vest more powers with the elected government.

He did not take steps to amend the UT Act when he was holding a powerful position in the Prime Minister’s Office.

“He is now paying the price,” the AIADMK leader added.