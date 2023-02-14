ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK seeks PM’s intervention on Puducherry government’s new liquor policy

February 14, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The AIADMK, which is part of the Union Territory’s coalition government, has said permission to start distilleries and resto bars would affect residents, and also adversely impact the image of the NDA

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevail upon the NDA government in the Union Territory to not go ahead with its liquor policy.

ALSO READ
Opening of liquor outlets in residential areas of Puducherry sparks protests

The party’s Puducherry unit’s deputy secretary, Vaiyapuri Manikandan, in a letter to the Prime Minister on Monday said the NDA government had issued permits for the starting of six distilleries and 200 resto bars in the UT. The people of the UT have voted for the NDA in good faith. However, this new liquor policy would adversely impact the image of NDA and that of BJP itself, as the Industries portfolio was held by a BJP member in the Puduhcherry Cabinet, he said.

The decision to issue new permits comes at a time when the UT has a sufficient number ofh distilleries and liquor outlets, he said. “The new licenses were given to DMK members. The AIADMK has been opposing the decision to issue new permits. Considering the welfare of the people of Puducherry, the Prime Minister should intervene and prevail upon the government to withdraw the permits,” he said, in his letter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US