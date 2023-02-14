AIADMK seeks PM’s intervention on Puducherry government’s new liquor policy

February 14, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The AIADMK has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevail upon the NDA government in the Union Territory to not go ahead with its liquor policy.

The party’s Puducherry unit’s deputy secretary, Vaiyapuri Manikandan, in a letter to the Prime Minister on Monday said the NDA government had issued permits for the starting of six distilleries and 200 resto bars in the UT. The people of the UT have voted for the NDA in good faith. However, this new liquor policy would adversely impact the image of NDA and that of BJP itself, as the Industries portfolio was held by a BJP member in the Puduhcherry Cabinet, he said.

The decision to issue new permits comes at a time when the UT has a sufficient number ofh distilleries and liquor outlets, he said. “The new licenses were given to DMK members. The AIADMK has been opposing the decision to issue new permits. Considering the welfare of the people of Puducherry, the Prime Minister should intervene and prevail upon the government to withdraw the permits,” he said, in his letter.