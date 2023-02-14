HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK seeks PM’s intervention on Puducherry government’s new liquor policy

The AIADMK, which is part of the Union Territory’s coalition government, has said permission to start distilleries and resto bars would affect residents, and also adversely impact the image of the NDA

February 14, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevail upon the NDA government in the Union Territory to not go ahead with its liquor policy.

ALSO READ
Opening of liquor outlets in residential areas of Puducherry sparks protests

The party’s Puducherry unit’s deputy secretary, Vaiyapuri Manikandan, in a letter to the Prime Minister on Monday said the NDA government had issued permits for the starting of six distilleries and 200 resto bars in the UT. The people of the UT have voted for the NDA in good faith. However, this new liquor policy would adversely impact the image of NDA and that of BJP itself, as the Industries portfolio was held by a BJP member in the Puduhcherry Cabinet, he said.

The decision to issue new permits comes at a time when the UT has a sufficient number ofh distilleries and liquor outlets, he said. “The new licenses were given to DMK members. The AIADMK has been opposing the decision to issue new permits. Considering the welfare of the people of Puducherry, the Prime Minister should intervene and prevail upon the government to withdraw the permits,” he said, in his letter.

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.