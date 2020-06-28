AIADMK seeks mobile testing units to trace COVID-19 positive cases in Puducherry

The opposition AIADMK has called upon the territorial government to press into service mobile units to test people for COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, AIADMK Legislature party leader A. Anbalagan said that there were congested residential zones in his constituency, Uppalam, and hence mobile units would be of help to trace positive cases.

Taking strong exception to the government not associating elected representatives as participants in the meetings of the State Disaster Management Authority, Mr. Anbalagan said that this attitude of keeping the meetings out of bounds for MLAs was unethical. He said that the MLAs would be able to bring to the notice of the government the various issues related to their constituencies and deficiencies in implementation of measures taken to contain the spread of the infection.

Mr. Anbalagan also wanted the government to make public, the total quantum of contributions mobilised through public donations to the Chief Minister’s relief fund. There should be transparency as to how the fund was being used in Puducherry. The government should emulate the example set by neighbouring Tamil Nadu in battling COVID-19 cases, he said.