AIADMK seeks L-G’s intervention in enforcing ban on unauthorised banners in U.T.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has asked Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan to intervene in the banner issue in the wake of Puducherry Chief Judge T. Chandrasekaran writing to the Madras High Court demanding contempt proceedings against the District Administration for not complying with the ban on erecting unauthorised hoardings in public places in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, party secretary A. Anbalagan said the ban on unauthorised banners has been flouted for a long time in Puducherry. The Chief Judge has now requested the High Court to initiate contempt proceedings against the District Administration for not complying with the ban order.

The Lt. Governor should intervene to enforce the ban on erection of illegal banners. It has become a practice in Puducherry for even serving government employees, to put up banners to mark various events and to celebrate birthdays of politicians and celebrities, he said.

